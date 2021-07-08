-
Johnson Wagner putts himself to an even-par first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Johnson Wagner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wagner finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, Cam Davis, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Doc Redman, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Johnson Wagner's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Wagner got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Wagner's 210 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Wagner's his chip went 0 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Wagner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Wagner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to even-par for the round.
