John Senden shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, John Senden hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Senden finished his day tied for 135th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Senden got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Senden's 171 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to even-par for the round.
Senden got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Senden had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to even for the round.
