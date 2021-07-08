-
John Huh shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Huh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 16th at 3 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Luke List, Luke Kluver, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Huh hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Huh's tee shot went 205 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Huh hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Huh had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Huh's 107 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
