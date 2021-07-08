-
Jim Herman putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under; Camilo Villegas, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Sam Ryder, Luke Kluver, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Jim Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.
Herman missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Herman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Herman hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
