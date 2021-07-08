  • Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas lands his 147-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-5 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas lands his 147-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-5 10th hole.