Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas lands his 147-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-5 10th hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a 367 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Vegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Vegas hit an approach shot from 147 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Vegas chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Vegas's 138 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
