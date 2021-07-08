-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Jason Dufner in the first round at the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Jason Dufner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Dufner finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Jason Dufner's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Dufner had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
