In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Jason Bohn hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Bohn finished his day tied for 153rd at 8 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Bohn got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Bohn to 2 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Bohn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bohn at 3 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Bohn chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bohn to 4 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Bohn chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bohn to 5 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Bohn's tee shot went 204 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bohn's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bohn to 6 over for the round.

Bohn got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bohn to 7 over for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Bohn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to 8 over for the round.

Bohn got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bohn to 8 over for the round.