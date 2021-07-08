-
J.T. Poston shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 135th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 15th, Poston's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Poston tee shot went 170 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Poston tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 3 over for the round.
