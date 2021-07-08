-
J.J. Spaun shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Highlights
J.J. Spaun sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, J.J. Spaun lands his 145-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Spaun got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Spaun's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Spaun hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spaun had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 4 under for the round.
