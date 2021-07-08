  • J.J. Spaun shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, J.J. Spaun lands his 145-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    J.J. Spaun sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, J.J. Spaun lands his 145-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.