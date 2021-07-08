-
-
J.J. Henry shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
J.J. Henry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henry finished his round tied for 83rd at 1 over; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Henry hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Henry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henry to even for the round.
At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Henry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.
Henry hit his tee shot 205 yards to the native area on the 367-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Henry to 2 over for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Henry had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henry to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Henry's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.
-
-