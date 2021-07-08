J.B. Holmes hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 80th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Camilo Villegas and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Holmes chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Holmes went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Holmes to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Holmes hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Holmes's tee shot went 210 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Holmes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Holmes hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to even for the round.