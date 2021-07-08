Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hudson Swafford's tee shot went 223 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Swafford had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Swafford hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a 382 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Swafford chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Swafford's 74 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Swafford had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Swafford to 2 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.