Henrik Norlander putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Henrik Norlander had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Norlander chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
Norlander hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Norlander's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Norlander had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 4 under for the round.
