Harry Higgs rebounds from poor front in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Higgs finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, Cam Davis, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Doc Redman, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Harry Higgs's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Higgs's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.
