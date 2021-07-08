-
Harrison Frazar shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harrison Frazar drives par-4 to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Harrison Frazar lands his 307-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
Harrison Frazar hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Frazar finished his day tied for 149th at 5 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Frazar tee shot went 220 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 11 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Frazar had a great 307-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 1 foot but carded a birdie. This moved Frazar to 2 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Frazar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frazar to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Frazar's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Frazar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frazar to 5 over for the round.
