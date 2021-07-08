-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Harold Varner III in the first round at the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Varner III finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Harold Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Varner III hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Varner III's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
