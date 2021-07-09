-
Hank Lebioda shoots 7-under 64 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hank Lebioda's nice approach leads to birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda puts a 77-yard within 10 feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 1st hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at 4 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lebioda's 74 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 6 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Lebioda hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lebioda had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lebioda to 7 under for the round.
