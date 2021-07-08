-
Greg Chalmers shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Greg Chalmers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Chalmers had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 4 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Chalmers hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Chalmers to 3 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
