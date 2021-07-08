-
Grayson Murray shoots 3-over 55 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Grayson Murray hit 5 of 10 fairways and 7 of 13 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day in 155th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
Murray got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Murray hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Murray at 1 over for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.
