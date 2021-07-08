-
-
George McNeill shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
George McNeill hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. McNeill finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Sung Kang, and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Cameron Champ, Doc Redman, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNeill had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, McNeill got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNeill to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, McNeill's his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, McNeill's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 2 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, McNeill hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, McNeill had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.
-
-