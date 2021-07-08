-
Fabián Gómez putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gómez finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Fabián Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fabián Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Gómez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Gómez at 4 under for the round.
Gómez got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 10th, Gómez chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Gómez's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 4 under for the round.
