Eric Cole shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Eric Cole on being destined to play golf before John Deere
Prior to the 2021 John Deere Classic, Monday Qualifier Eric Cole talks about growing up with professional golfers as parents and how his upbringing affected his golf career. His father, Bobby Cole, won the 1977 Buick Open and his mother, Laura, was the 1973 LPGA Rookie of the Year.
Eric Cole hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cole finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Luke List, Luke Kluver, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Cole hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Cole suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cole at even for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cole had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th, Cole took a drop on his first. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and one putted for bogey. This moved Cole to even for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Cole reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Cole's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.
