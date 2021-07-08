-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, Cam Davis, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 8th at 4 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a 361 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frittelli hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Frittelli's 202 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
