Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Doug Ghim in the first round at the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ghim finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 13th, Doug Ghim's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
