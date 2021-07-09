-
Dominic Bozzelli shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Dominic Bozzelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Bozzelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bozzelli to even-par for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Bozzelli's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot into the native area on the 215-yard par-3 12th, Bozzelli scored a bogey, leaving him at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Bozzelli's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Bozzelli's tee shot went 155 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
