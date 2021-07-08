Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Redman hit his 90 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Redman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman hit his drive 370 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Redman's 85 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Redman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Redman missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Redman to 2 under for the round.