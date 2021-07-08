-
-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a 331 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, McCarthy's 79 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 11th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, McCarthy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
-
-