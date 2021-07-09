-
-
David Perkins shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, David Perkins hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Perkins finished his day tied for 135th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
Perkins hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Perkins to 1 over for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Perkins's his second shot went 21 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Perkins hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perkins to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Perkins's 178 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perkins to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Perkins his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Perkins hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Perkins to 2 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Perkins got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Perkins to 3 over for the round.
-
-