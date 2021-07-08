-
David Lingmerth shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, David Lingmerth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 117th at 1 over; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, Sebastián Muñoz, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Doug Ghim, Nick Taylor, Kevin Tway, Luke List, Michael Gellerman, and Cameron Champ are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Lingmerth got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
