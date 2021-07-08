-
-
David Hearn shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, David Hearn hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 76th at 1 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, Sebastián Muñoz, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Doug Ghim, Nick Taylor, Kevin Tway, Luke List, Michael Gellerman, and Cameron Champ are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-5 10th, Hearn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hearn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hearn at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hearn's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hearn's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-