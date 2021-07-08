-
Danny Lee shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Highlights
Danny Lee's solid approach shot leads to birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Danny Lee hits his 109-yard approach shot to 10 feet and converted the birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Danny Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Doc Redman, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 10th, Lee hit his 111 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Lee chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lee chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
At the 561-yard par-5 second, Lee got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lee to 4 under for the round.
Lee got a double bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.
