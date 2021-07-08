  • Daniel Berger posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the first round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Daniel Berger makes a 45-foot birdie putt at the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

