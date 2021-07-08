-
-
Daniel Berger posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the first round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Daniel Berger drains 45-foot birdie putt at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Daniel Berger makes a 45-foot birdie putt at the par-4 9th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Berger finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Daniel Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Berger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Berger at 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, Berger missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Berger to 2 under for the round.
-
-