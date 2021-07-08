-
-
D.J. Trahan shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, D.J. Trahan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Sung Kang, and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Cameron Champ, Doc Redman, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt for eagle. This put Trahan at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Trahan's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.
-
-