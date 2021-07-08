-
D.A. Points finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, D.A. Points hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, Cam Davis, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Doc Redman, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Points's 171 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
Points got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Points had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Points's tee shot went 228 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Points hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Points to even-par for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Points to even for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Points chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Points to even-par for the round.
