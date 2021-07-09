-
Chris Baker shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Baker hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Baker had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baker to 5 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 4 under for the round.
