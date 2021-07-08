-
Chez Reavie putts himself to a 7-under 64 in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Chez Reavie hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Camilo Villegas and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Chez Reavie's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Reavie hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Reavie had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Reavie hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to 6 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 7 under for the round.
