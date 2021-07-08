-
Chesson Hadley delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chesson Hadley rolls in 24-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley makes a 24-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadley finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Sebastián Muñoz; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Chesson Hadley hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Hadley hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Hadley hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 6 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 7 under for the round.
