Chase Seiffert comes back from a rocky start in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Sung Kang, and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Cameron Champ, Doc Redman, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Chase Seiffert chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
Seiffert hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Seiffert had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
