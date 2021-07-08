-
Charles Howell III shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Howell III had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
