In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Chad Proehl hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Proehl finished his round tied for 128th at 3 over; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Michael Gellerman, Luke List, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Proehl hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Proehl to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Proehl's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Proehl to even-par for the round.

Proehl got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Proehl to 1 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Proehl chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Proehl to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Proehl had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Proehl to 3 over for the round.

Proehl got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Proehl to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Proehl hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th. This moved Proehl to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Proehl had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Proehl to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Proehl chipped in his fourth shot from 29 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Proehl to 3 over for the round.