Camilo Villegas delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Camilo Villegas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Villegas finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Chez Reavie; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Luke List, Luke Kluver, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Camilo Villegas hit an approach shot from 196 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Camilo Villegas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Villegas had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Villegas's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.
Villegas missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 3 yards for birdie. This moved Villegas to 5 under for the round.
Villegas stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 158-yard par-3 16th. This moved Villegas to 6 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 7 under for the round.
