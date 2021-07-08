-
Cameron Percy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
Percy hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Percy chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Percy to even for the round.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Percy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Percy at 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Percy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
