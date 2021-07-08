-
Cameron Champ putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Luke List and Kevin Tway; Camilo Villegas, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Sam Ryder, Luke Kluver, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 331 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Cameron Champ chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Champ hit his tee shot 338 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Champ had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
After a 371 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Champ chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
