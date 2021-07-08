-
Cam Davis putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Davis uses impressive second to set up eagle at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Davis lands his 194-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
Cam Davis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Michael Gellerman, Bronson Burgoon, Sung Kang, Sam Ryder, Luke Kluver, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Harold Varner III, and Lucas Glover; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Luke List, Camilo Villegas, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Cam Davis had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Davis chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
After a 347 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Davis chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 5 under for the round.
