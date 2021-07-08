  • Cam Davis putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Davis lands his 194-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Cameron Davis uses impressive second to set up eagle at John Deere

