C.T. Pan shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan's tight tee shot yields birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, C.T. Pan drops in a 166-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup, resulting in a birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a 346 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Pan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pan had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Pan hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
