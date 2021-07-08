  • C.T. Pan shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, C.T. Pan drops in a 166-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup, resulting in a birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan's tight tee shot yields birdie at John Deere

