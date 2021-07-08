-
Byeong Hun An finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Byeong Hun An hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, An hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, An's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, An hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
An got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even for the round.
