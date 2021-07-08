-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bronson Burgoon sinks an 18-foot birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Bronson Burgoon makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.
Bronson Burgoon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Cameron Champ, Andres Romero, Sam Ryder, and Kevin Tway; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Sung Kang, and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, Burgoon missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon hit his drive 370 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burgoon had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.
