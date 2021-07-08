  • Bronson Burgoon shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

    Highlights

    In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Bronson Burgoon makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.