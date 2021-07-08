-
Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 57th at even par; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Garnett hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Garnett got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to even-par for the round.
