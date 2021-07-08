-
Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard makes short birdie putt at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brian Stuard makes a 7-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
Brian Stuard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, Stuard hit his 112 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
Stuard hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Stuard chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Stuard hit his tee shot 335 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Stuard had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
