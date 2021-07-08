-
Brian Harman putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman navigates No. 2 to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brian Harman lands his 206-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.
Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, Cam Davis, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Brian Harman hit his 97 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Harman's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.
